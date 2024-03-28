Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGTI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.