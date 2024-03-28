Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Digi International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.