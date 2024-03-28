EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $103,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,865.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $898,765.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,801 shares in the company, valued at $28,325,340.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,892 shares of company stock worth $6,944,830. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.