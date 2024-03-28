IFG Advisory LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $525.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

