IFG Advisory LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

