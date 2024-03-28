Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,734,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.