Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
