Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.