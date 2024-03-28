Michael W. Reville Sells 450 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $23,724.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 272,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 590,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

