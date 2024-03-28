NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 128 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $758.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.