Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $98,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $193.40 and a 1 year high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total transaction of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total transaction of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.