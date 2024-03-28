Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $441,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.77. The company had a trading volume of 986,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

