Alterity Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

