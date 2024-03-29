Alterity Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of QYLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.