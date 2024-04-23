Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,806.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,274.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

