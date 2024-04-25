Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,403. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.