Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,403. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.