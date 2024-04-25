Bailard Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 355,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

INTC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,619,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,898,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

