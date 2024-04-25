Critical Contrast: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.9% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -273.34% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $60,000.00 61.34 -$14.45 million ($2.08) -0.11 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.55 -$130,000.00 $0.01 65.27

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.