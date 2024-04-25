Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Critical Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and BlueRiver Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -2,308.86% -563.60% -111.13% BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -25.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and BlueRiver Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.07 million 65.14 -$47.68 million ($2.97) -1.78 BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

BlueRiver Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and BlueRiver Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 253.73%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlueRiver Acquisition beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.