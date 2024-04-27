Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $174.71 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $174,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

