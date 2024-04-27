Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

