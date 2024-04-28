Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $297.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average of $255.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

