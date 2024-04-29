Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,810. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

