Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. 2,937,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,859. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

