Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,007,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.