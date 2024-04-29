Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1191491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.