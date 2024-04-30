13,832 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IQI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

