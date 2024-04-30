CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

