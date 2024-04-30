Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $2,738,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

