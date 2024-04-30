Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,685 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

