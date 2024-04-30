Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ST traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -780.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 186,627 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

