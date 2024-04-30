SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $422.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

