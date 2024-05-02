Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

