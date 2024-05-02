Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 122,747 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CITE opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

