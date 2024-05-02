Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $229.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.