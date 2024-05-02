ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in TJX Companies by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. 2,337,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,792. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

