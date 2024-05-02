Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

