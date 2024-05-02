Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Boosted by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.69.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$19.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.84. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

