TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

