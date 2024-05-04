Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,918 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 23,408,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.