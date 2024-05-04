Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4436 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

