Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4436 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.
About Hengan International Group
