Oppenheimer Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Aptiv Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

