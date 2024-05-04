Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99.
Swiss Life Price Performance
SZLMY opened at $34.46 on Friday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.
Swiss Life Company Profile
