Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.93. The stock had a trading volume of 865,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average of $341.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

