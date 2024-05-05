AJOVista LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

FIS traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,831. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.