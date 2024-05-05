Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 2,662,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

