CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.86 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.77 or 0.99766359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012393 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05601667 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,149,748.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.