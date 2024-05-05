Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Dynacor Group stock opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

