Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
