Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.