Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.53.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
