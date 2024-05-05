Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,944 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,959,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.47. 381,048 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

