McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$16.09. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 15,499 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$794.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$4.38. The business had revenue of C$79.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0820073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

